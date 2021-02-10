Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson rom-com 'Marry Me' pushed to next year

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) The romantic comedy Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, has been pushed off the 2021 release calendar.

The film, originally slated for a release on May 14 this year, has now been scheduled for February 11, 2022, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision comes due to the uncertainty in the film exhibition business, with theatres still struggling to tide over the Covid impact.