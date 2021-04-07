Jennifer Lopez shares fitness secret during her 50s

Jennifer has undoubtedly proven to her audience that she is physically strong after taking on physically demanding roles in movies like 'Hustlers'. Talking candidly over how she maintained her youth throughout her entire decade of a long career, she told that she works out 'harder and smarter' in her 50s than in her 20s."I don't have any beauty secrets except JLo Beauty -- and I'm giving them all to everyone with every product," Lopez said about her new beauty line to Fox News, which she launched earlier this year.She continued, "I also think I'm in the best shape of my life. In my 20s and 30s I used to work out but not like I do now. It's not that I work out more; I just work out harder and smarter. And it doesn't take me as long as it did in the past."According to her, when someone does things for the right reasons, then one actually looks better."I love what I do. I'm passionate about it. Every day does not seem like a job to me. I can honestly say I'm living a dream, and I'm grateful every day that I wake up," she gushed.The 'Parker' star also feels grateful to her team that offers her aid both personally and professionally when she needs it."I really believe the most important thing is to have great people around you," the singer explained.Fox News reported that the two times glamour award-winner further highlighted that one of her rules to live by is to avoid being "a complainer," recalling working on her 'Hold You Down' music video while being freezing cold."I am there to do a job, and that's what I should do. Believe it or not, I don't want to burden anyone with my thirst, or if I'm cold or uncomfortable. That might be something that my mom and dad instilled in me," she explained.She continued, "You just have to be grateful to be doing what you're doing. It's a very Latino thing. Be happy with what you have."When asked by Fox News about how she manages her assiduous work schedule with being a mother of two thirteen-year-old twins she said, "It's hard for any working mom"."You feel guilt anytime you have to work and cannot take care of your kids. It's a balance, and I do the best I can," the movie star explained.The 'On The Floor' star further continued, "It doesn't matter if I'm on location or if I'm in the house with them -- we are communicating, we are laughing, and we are spending time together. And sometimes I'm even nagging at them to brush their teeth, get into bed to get up for school, all the things you have to do. I cannot begin to list the things that my kids have taught me about myself."According to Fox News, Jennifer Lopez will soon be seen in Kat Coiro's directorial rom-com 'Marry Me', which set to release February 11, 2022. It was originally set to arrive on February 12, 2021, but was pushed back to May 14, before being postponed again.Jennifer is also executively producing the movie along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, John Rogers. (ANI)