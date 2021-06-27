Jensen Ackles teases 'Supernatural' prequel, after making amends with co-star Jared Padalecki

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Hollywood star Jensen Ackles, after making amends with costar Jared Padalecki, recently teased his new 'Supernatural' prequel, titled 'The Winchesters'.



According to US magazine, the star announced this sister show earlier this week. The prequel is set to follow John and Mary starting in 1972 (11 years before Mary's death), and Ackles' character, Dean, will narrate his parents' origin story. Of course, the original CW show also gave quite a few details about the Winchester family history.

"Canon? We got you. Figuring that out has been the fun stuff," Ackles tweeted on Saturday, June 26, in response to an article that speculated about how many established details would be embraced and erased.

Based on the 'Smallville' alum's tweet, it sounds like they're relearning the details already sprinkled throughout the 15 seasons of 'Supernatural'.

'The Winchesters' made headlines when 'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki, who played Sam on the original series, claimed that his onscreen brother hadn't told him about the new series.

"Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever," Padalecki, tweeted on Thursday, June 24 just after the new project was announced.

The 'Walker' star even replied to a fan, promising he wasn't joking. "No. It's not a joke. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted," he wrote.

The following day, all was well with the Winchester brother actors. "@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily." Padalecki tweeted on Friday, June 25.

Ackles responded to the 'Gilmore Girls' alum. He wrote, "Love you @jarpad ... Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you're busy...as am I, but you're still my brother. I miss you, pal."

Along with playing brothers for 15 years, the two have been groomsmen at each other's weddings and even have matching tattoos, which they got at their Supernatural dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan 's wedding.

Now that the two are back to their brotherly behavior, as per US magazine, Ackles, who will star in the next season of 'The Boys', can focus on 'The Winchesters'. He is developing the series with his wife, 'One Tree Hill' alum Danneel Ackles, and their company Chaos Machine Productions. (ANI)

