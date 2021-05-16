'Jeopardy!' fans stunned by 'Bennifer' clue in episode filmed weeks before JLo, Ben Affleck's reunion

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): The fans of the popular game show 'Jeopardy!' got fans into frenzy and disbelief as the episode filmed weeks prior to its airing appeared to predict American actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion.



As per Fox News, the Friday night (local time) game show's first hint of the night tested competitors on which two or three was referred to the public as 'Bennifer.' Pop culture diehards realise the appropriate answer is Lopez and Affleck and it went wild on Twitter, given the previous engaged couple's meetups and Montana get-away in recent weeks.

"Wait the @Jeopardy had a #Bennifer question today??? Are they psychics???" asked one stunned viewer on Twitter.

"Jeopardy had a question about 'Bennifer' on the episode that aired today. How does it keep up with the news like that??" another said.

"Why was 'Bennifer' the first answer on jeopardy tonight lol," one tweet reads.

"This would have been shot well before Bennifer 2.0 Likewise, let's go, Justin. #Jeopardy," one Twitter user brought up.

"I'm pretty sure @Jeopardy called the reunion of @BenAffleck and @JLo- they were the answer of the 'Bennifer' clue that aired tonight despite being filmed WEEKS AGO prior to their little romantic getaway. What a power this show has," another person tweeted.

As announced by Fox News, others asked to know "how makers realised this would occur."

The clue was read out loud by guest host Bill Whitaker. Adding to both the confusion and obsession on Friday night's episode was the fact that Justin, a contestant who attempted to respond to the question, guessed incorrectly: "Who are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston?"

Per Fox News, everyone's eyes have been on the previous couple lately as they've been spotted together more than once after Lopez split from former fiance Alex Rodgriguez.

The couple was engaged in from 2002 to 2004 in the wake of meeting on the arrangement of 'Gigli,' with Affleck proposing with a striking pink sparkler.

Regardless of the relationship finishing well, 10 years ago, the 51-year-old actor Lopez may still own the ring.

The 'Hustlers' star's previous publicist, Ransack Shuter told 'Access,' "Apparently, Jen has stayed away forever the ring. So if things push ahead with these two, gosh she's already got the ring."

The previous marketing specialist, who worked for JLo when she was first with Affleck, appears to be certain that things are going to "move forward."

"My sources are disclosing to me they are back together. Jennifer falls hard and she falls quick thus these two, they're unquestionably a couple, they're together," he uncovered. (ANI)

