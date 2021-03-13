Jeremy Edwards unhappy with comeback

London, March 13 (IANS) Actor Jeremy Edwards was looking for a big comeback post Covid, but it isnt happening just yet.

Edwards says his return as Kurt Benson on the show "Hollyoaks" was supposed to be a big affair but ended up a disappointment.

"I was supposed to be back for much longer, then Covid struck. It would have been better to leave it alone because it wasn't one thing or the other, they didn't know where they were going with it," the actor said on the podcast "Soap From The Box".