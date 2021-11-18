Jeremy Renner on 'Hawkeye' character Kate Bishop: 'She's a real pain in the butt'

Jeremy Renner, who plays the eponymous superhero in the Disney+ Hotstar series, is set to embark on a daunting journey to go back to his family but his encounter with the outlaws seems to change the course of his journey in the post-blip world.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) As Marvel Studios aims for a perfect year-end treat through the tightrope of Hawkeye's bow, the fans of the studio's greatest archer are set to witness the cinematic extravaganza on their screens.

Hawkeye teams up with a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, Kate Bishop played by actor Hailee Steinfeld, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. Recently, Jeremy spoke about Kate Bishop's character and gave a new perspective to his protege, he said, "I think he sees a lot in her. I mean, at first, she's a real pain in the butt. But he learns to have a lot of respect and adoration for her, and then teach her and protect her."

"Their relationship shifts dramatically from 'I can't stand this kid' to 'I want to take care of this kid.' The intersection of those two characters is a big part of what this show is about," he adds.

Directed by Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie, the six-episode series featuring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh, is set to stream in a language close to home for Indian fans across the country on Disney+ Hotstar from November 24.

--IANS

aa/kr