Jeremy Renner shares experience on working with Hailee Steinfeld in Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye'

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): The year is coming to an end and Marvel Studios' greatest archer 'Hawkeye' has his target set on getting home to his family for Christmas.



In the latest Disney+ Hotstar series, starring Jeremy Renner as 'Hawkeye', the ace archer sets on a journey to go back to his family but his trysts with outlaws impede his journey in the post-blip world.

To defeat them, Hawkeye teams up with a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, Kate Bishop played by actor Hailee Steinfeld, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Praising his co-actor Hailee, Jeremy said, "She's a very talented actress. She's wonderful to work with and very fluid. I took on the role of shepherding her into how Marvel Studios works--all the stunts, the chaos of schedules--there's always a lot going on."

He further elaborated on how they formed a bond of trust with time.

"I tried to protect her as much as I could, and she just fell into trust with me. I have absolute respect and love and admiration and trust in her. You have to have that, I feel, for true art to exist. We had to trust each other and just go for it," he added.

Directed for television by directors Rhys Thomas and Bert and Bertie, the six-episode series also features Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh.

Marvel series 'Hawkeye' is currently streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

