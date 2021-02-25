Jeremy Renner to star in Taylor Sheridan's 'Mayor Of Kingstown'

Washington (US), February 25 (ANI): Two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner has been tapped to star and executively produce Taylor Sheridan's latest series 'Mayor of Kingstown'.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prison drama 'Mayor of Kingstown' was originally picked up straight to series in January 2020 at Paramount Network and will now move to streamer Paramount+.

Additionally, Antoine Fuqua has also boarded the series taking up the role of executive producer. This news was announced Wednesday (local time) during the Paramount+ investor day presentation.

Sheridan recently inked a new nine-figure overall deal with ViacomCBS that sources say includes series of additional projects for the streamer.

'Mayor of Kingstown' follows the McLusky family, who are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Renner will play the head of the McClusky family.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Mayor of Kingstown' is the latest linear series to move to Paramount+ as ViacomCBS bolsters the platform with originals in a bid to draw subscribers to the platform. (ANI)

