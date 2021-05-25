Jesse Plemons to star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in HBO's 'Love and Death'

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Plemons has been cast opposite 'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max original limited series 'Love and Death'.



As per Variety, the forthcoming series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book 'Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs' and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ('Love and Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I and II').

The 'Breaking Bad' alum will play Allan Gore, while Olsen was previously announced to play Candy Montgomery.

According to the logline, the show follows two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas (or, at least they do until somebody picks up an axe). The series is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.

'Love and Death' is executive produced by writer David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; director Lesli Linka Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

Plemons' breakout role on the Emmy Award-winning cult sports drama 'Friday Night Lights' as Landry Clarke spurred his career, leading him to star in series such as Noah Hawley's Golden Globe Award-winning show 'Fargo', for which he was nominated for an Emmy and won a Critic's Choice Award.

Plemons was also nominated for an Emmy for his role in 'Black Mirror' (specifically, for the episode 'USS Callister' on Season 4).

Plemons has appeared in a number of films, including 'Battleship', 'Paul', 'The Master,' 'Black Mass', 'Bridge of Spies', 'The Program', 'Hostiles', 'The Post', 'Game Night', 'The Irishman', 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' and 'Judas and the Black Messiah'.

His upcoming credits include Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' ride-to-screen live-action adaptation and Martin Scorcese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' among other future feature projects. (ANI)

