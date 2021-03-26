Jessica Simpson 'anxious' about watching Britney Spears docu-film

"It's one of those things that if I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I (have) lived it," she said on "Tamron Hall Show", as reported by aceshowbiz.com.

"I know (Britney Spears) and I know what she went through. It's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know?" Simpson said, further talking about the negative side of fame, and how difficult it gets to navigate through the same.

"We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attack you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up," she said.

--IANS

