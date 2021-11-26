Jessie J gets emotional during performance a day after she revealed miscarriage

Through a heartbreaking social media post, Jessie revealed that she found out about the devastating news when she went for her third scan and was told the baby did not have a heartbeat.As per TMZ, the 33-year-old star performed in LA for the acoustic show at The Hotel Cafe, and told the crowd "I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a while and yesterday it was f***ing s***."She went on and said, "This year has been hands down the hardest year I've ever had to get through ... I lost my baby and I know I'm going to be OK.""What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me," she shared about how she mustered the strength to put on a performance.Before the show, Jessie posted on her Instagram handle, "I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn't ever changed and I have to process this my way," adding, "I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best.""I'm still in shock. The sadness is overwhelming. But, I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok ... It's the loneliest feeling in the world," she concluded the post. (ANI)