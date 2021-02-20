Jhataleka Malhotra: Never imagined I'd get to meet Bhansali in debut film

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Miss India 2017 Jhataleka Malhotra makes her Bollywood debut opposite Poonam Dhillon's son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed romantic drama, Tuesdays And Fridays. She recalls how Bhansali put her at ease during an outdoor shoot in London.

"We were shooting in the UK and he came on set one day. Since I was aware that he would be coming, I had been conscious about how I would be performing on camera and what he would say. I remember while shooting a dance sequence I missed the step. I think my nervousness was visible and he understood. He came up to me and said, 'you are doing just fine, do not feel nervous, it is ok'. Sanjay sir spoke to me for two minutes and that whole cloud went away!" Jhatalekha told IANS.