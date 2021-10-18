Jiiva and director Rajesh to team up again?

Director Rajesh's debut film Siva Manasula Sakthi is one of the evergreen entertainers in Tamil cinema and his two more films Boss Engira Baskaran and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi also went on to become box office hits.

But of late, most of his films are not doing well at the box office, especially after the box office debacle of Karthi's All in All Azhaguraja.