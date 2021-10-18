Jiiva and director Rajesh to team up again?

Director Rajesh's debut film Siva Manasula Sakthi is one of the evergreen entertainers in Tamil cinema and his two more films Boss Engira Baskaran and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi also went on to become box office hits.
But of late, most of his films are not doing well at the box office, especially after the box office debacle of Karthi's All in All Azhaguraja.
Sources say that Rajesh is currently in talks with Jiiva for a new film and the actor is also said to have liked the script. Once both Rajesh and Jiiva lock a proper producer, an official announcement on the project will be made.
Meanwhile, Rajesh is also in talks with his lucky charm Santhanam for a film but as the comedian turned hero is busy with several projects, their association is getting delayed.