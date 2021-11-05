Jiiva and Raashi Khanna to team up for Sundar C's film!

Sources say that Sundar C is planning to make a comedy entertainer on the lines of Kalakalappu.
Reports add that the director is in talks with director Jiiva and Raashi Khanna for a yet-untitled comedy entertainer. Sundar C had recently made Aranmanai 3, which collected good money at the box office although the film earned mixed reviews.
At the media meet of Aranmanai 3, Sundar C raved about Raashi Khanna for her interest in learning the Tamil language and praised that she would go places.
Jiiva had also earlier worked with Sundar C in Kalakalappu 2 so the two share a good rapport.An official announcement on this new film will be out very soon!