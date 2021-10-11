Jiiva and Shiva to act together in 'Golmaal'!

The film is a remake of one of the popular Bollywood hits. To be produced by Jaguar Studios' B Vinod Jain, the film will be directed by Ponkumaran, the story writer of Superstar Rajinikanth's Lingaa . Ponkumaran has also directed several successful Kannada movies, he is a former associate of K Bhagyaraj and KS Ravikumar.

"Payal Rajput and Tanya Hope are the female leads in the film while Murali Sharma, Yogi Babu, Sonia Agarwal, Manobala, Karunakaran, Ramesh Khanna, Naren, George Mariyan, Sanjana Singh, Mottai Rajendran, Panju Subbu, Sadhu Gokila, Vipin Sidharth and KSG Venkatesh are playing pivotal characters", said Pon Kumaran.

The film will be fully shot in Mauritius. The makers are planning to begin the shoot in November and wrap the film in December. They are also eyeing a possible release in the first half of 2022.