Jiiva's new rom-com titled 'Varalaru Mukkiyam'!

Varalaru Mukkiyam is the title of Jiiva's new romantic comedy. Produced by Jiiva's dad RB Choudhary's Super Good Films, debutant Santhosh Rajan is helming the film.

Kashmira Pardeshi of Sivappu Manjal Pacchai fame plays the female lead in the film while Pragya Nagara, Viji Rathish, VTV Ganesh, KS Ravikumar, Malayalam actor Siddiq, Saranya Ponvannan, Shara, TSK, E Ramados, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Motta Rajendran, Lollu Saba Manohar, Kaali Rajkumar, and Aadhirai are playing pivotal characters in the film.