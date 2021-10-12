'Jiivi2' to start rolling soon!

Director VJ Gopinath's Jiivi won critical and commercial acclaim in 2018 upon its release. The triangle theory was an unexplored angle and the film surprised the audiences with its unique concept, it has also won many awards.

Now, director VJ Gopinath is getting ready for the sequel of Jiivi. The second part will be produced by Suresh Kamatchi of Maanaadu fame. Vetri, who played the lead in Jiivi will also be playing the lead in the sequel.