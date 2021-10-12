'Jiivi2' to start rolling soon!

Director VJ Gopinath's Jiivi won critical and commercial acclaim in 2018 upon its release. The triangle theory was an unexplored angle and the film surprised the audiences with its unique concept, it has also won many awards.
Now, director VJ Gopinath is getting ready for the sequel of Jiivi. The second part will be produced by Suresh Kamatchi of Maanaadu fame. Vetri, who played the lead in Jiivi will also be playing the lead in the sequel.
National Award-winning editor Praveen KL will be taking care of the cuts of Jiivi 2. After listening to the script of the sequel, Praveen tweeted: "Just heard a brilliant worthy sequel to #jiivi. Gonna be another triangle theory with more punch. Amazingly conceived @Vjgopinath1 #jiivi2 will be a good one for the team @act_vetri".
VJ Gopinath is also likely to do a film with actor Vishnu Vishal.