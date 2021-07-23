Jimmy Sheirgill: Actors now have another option with OTT

"I like the digital space. For actors I think we have got another option now to look at. When an actor is offered a script for a commercial film, we feel that this particular character I have done it before. At the same time we have an option which is from an OTT platform where the story and character is different,"Jimmy told IANS.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Sheirgill is three web-series old and is looking forward for more opportunities on the platform. He has played pivotal roles in series like "Rangaaz Phirse", "Your honour" and the recent "Collar Bomb".

He added: "There is scope of experimentation or trying something new and interesting. Now, actors can go ahead and choose whichever is better for them."

With the long form content on web series, Jimmy feels that there is more depth in the characters. The actor shared that he will be doing a project with Pushpendra Nath Misra, director of web series "Taj Mahal 1989".

"Web series have more time to tell the story. The characters are more etched out and have more screen time."

He added: "Both the mediums have their own charm. The OTT has done wonders for us while we were locked down in our house and got entertained by the OTT. So many people got hooked on watching series and different subjects. I have watched a lot of stuff during the pandemic."

--IANS

eka/dc