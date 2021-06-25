Jimmy Sheirgill-Asha Negi starrer 'Collar Bomb' to drop on July 9

"The clock is ticking. Collar Bomb releases 9th July! Buckle up, it's going to be an action-packed race against time and terror!" wrote Jimmy on Instagram, with a poster of the thriller that he shared on Friday.

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) The Jimmy Sheirgill-Asha Negi starrer web film "Collar Bomb" is all set to release on July 9.

In the poster, Jimmy is dressed in a suit, sports a moustache and holds a pistol. Asha strikes an intense pose.

Asha, too, shared the poster and wrote: "Asha Negi The clock is ticking…Collar Bomb releases 9th July! Can't wait for you all to watch this thrilling race against time and terror.."

The film is directed by Dnyanesh Zoting.

