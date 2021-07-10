Jimmy Sheirgill: I miss going out for film promotions

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Sheirgill misses the bustle of film promotions amidst lockdown.

"I miss going out for film promotions. It's great fun when you can actually go and interact with people in public," Jimmy told IANS.

"There is a lot of fun attached to promotions, as everybody is together having a good time. At times, actors become too serious talking about their film and the other actor cheers up the scene. These are moments that are lived outside the film set," said Jimmy, who has acted in around 75 Hindi films over the last two decades along with a few of Punjabi films.