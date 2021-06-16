Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das to star in heist comedy series 'Choona'

Others who will be seen in the show include Vikram Kochhar, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, Chandan Roy, Atul Srivastava and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

The project was announced on Wednesday by the show's director Pushpendra Nath Misra.

"What comes to your mind when you hear the word 'Choona'? For me, it is the quintessentially Indian flavour of 'choona la gaana' (deceiving). The excitement of discovering who deceived whom and how they did it is incomparable, especially when it's the weak pi tted against the powerful.

There's no synonym that can do justice to this feeling, since we are all about the drama and rooting for the underdog s," Misra shared.

"Imagine the thrill of a heist combined with the lightness of a comedy. Put this together with amazingly talented actors in a long-form series format, and you get 'Choona'," he added.

The director shared that work on "Choona" has commenced.

The Netflix series, "Choona" is a heist comedy in which an u nlikely group of people band together to take down a common enemy -- a corrupt politician who has wronged them -- using 'jugaad' as their only weapon.

--IANS

dc/vnc/