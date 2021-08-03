Jimmy Sheirgill on his dream come true with 'Maachis'

"Maachis is where it all started. I always dreamt that Gulzar Sahab should make a movie where even if I get a chance to play a character for just about two days that would be a dream come true for me. I always wanted that to happen," Jimmy told IANS.

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Sheirgill began his film career with filmmaker Gulzar's 'Maachis' in 1996. After that, there wasn't any looking back for the talented actor.

Jimmy, 50, had quite a journey in Bollywood after his impactful role in 'Maachis'. Jimmy shared there are a lot of things that stayed with him while working with the legendary director Gulzar. He said: "There are so many things that we learned during the film which have stayed with us for life."

Right from his powerful demeanour as inspector Arif Khan in 'A Wednesday' to his remarkable roles in 'Special 26' and 'Fugly', the actor has delivered remarkable performances in above 75 Hindi films and three web series.

Jimmy was last seen in the web series 'Collar Bomb'.

