Jimmy Sheirgill takes the stand with 'Your Honor' Season 2

The first season of the series received applause from the audience for its tout storytelling and the design of its characters, who subvert the law and moralities when pushed against the wall. The teaser of 'Your Honor' Season 2 was unveiled recently.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Jimmy Sheirgill is back on OTT as 'Bishan Khosla' with the second season of the thriller courtroom drama 'Your Honor' on SonyLiv.

In addition to Jimmy, the show will also feature a powerful starcast of Gulshan Grover, Zeishan Quadri, Mahie Gill, Mita Vashisht, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod and Pulkit Makolin in prominent roles.

Gulshan, who plays a gang lord in the series spoke about how liberating the medium of OTT is for an actor, he said, "OTT is booming with endless opportunities and as an actor it helps us to work beyond our horizons and explore layered characters."

Talking about the show, he said, "'Your Honor' is a fabulous show, and I am excited to have a prominent presence in Season 2. It was really exhilarating to play the character of Gurjot Pannu, a powerful gang lord who is going to make things really tough for Jimmy Sheirgill a.k.a. Bishan Khosla. But this would be a faceoff worth enjoying. Looking forward to the show's launch on SonyLIV."

'Your Honor' is an official adaption of the Israeli series 'Kvodo' which was produced by yesTV & Koda communications. The Indian counterpart is directed by E. Niwas and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Sphereorigins will be soon available for streaming on SonyLiv.

