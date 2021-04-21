Jisshu Sengupta: Working with kids was best experience about 'Baba, Baby O'

Jisshu plays a single father through surrogacy in the film, produced by the popular Bengali filmmaker duo of Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee. The film is directed by Aritra Mukherjee.

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who plays a single father to twins in the upcoming Bangla film "Baba, Baby O…", says working with the kids was the best experience he drew from the project.

"The story of this movie is very unique and I have never done a character like this before. Working with the kids was the best experience for me because they have given immense happiness and positivity. I am doing a Bengali film after almost a year, so overall it was a great experience, too," said Jisshu.

Screenplay writer Zinia Sen wrote the film during lockdown last year, and shoot began on March 21 this year in Kolkata and was wrapped up by April 9.

Co-producer Nandita Roy said about working with Jisshu: "We are extremely delighted to work with him again after 'Posto'. The film encircles a very special subject and when Zinia narrated the story we unanimously opted for Jisshu as the apt choice for the character."

"Baba, Baby O…" marks Jisshu Sengupta's return to Bengali cinema after almost a year. The film is being billed as a romantic drama with comic shades.

