Jitin Gulati and Ashutosh Rana opens up about their roles in web show 'Chhatrasal'

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) The upcoming historical web show "Chhatrasal" is based on the life of King Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand in the 16th-17th century. The saga takes us in the period of emperor Aurangzeb and follows the life of a braveheart who stood up to the Mughal emperor's tyranny and challenged his rule.

The trailer is out now. Neena Gupta dons the role of narrator for this period drama while Jitin Gulati essays King Chhatrasal while Ashutosh Rana plays Aurangzeb.

Gulati elaborates: "It is an honour to be playing the role of such a significant historical figure. Some stories deserve to be told and this is one of them. Chhatrasal was a hero from medieval India, who was the flag bearer of the fight for independence at a time when no one dared to defy the Mughal empire and its large army. It is through stories like this that our rich history and heritage prevails, I hope viewers are inspired by the tale of this unsung warrior."

Rana adds: "Aurangzeb is one of the most feared and powerful emperors in history. While I have played negative characters in the past, to play a character like this was daunting, but at the same time, it allowed me to explore a different genre of acting. I hope that the audiences relive the bravery of Maharaja Chhatrasal with this web series."

The show is directed by Anadii Chaturvedi and the show features Vaibhavi Shandilya, Manish Wadhwa, Anushka Luhar and Rudra Soni in pivotal roles.

The show goes live July 29 onwards, on MX Player.

--IANS

