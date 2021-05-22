J&K: 3,408 new Covid cases, 48 deaths

Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) J&K on Saturday reported 3,408 new Covid cases and 48 deaths, health officials said.

Officials said out of the 48 fatalities, 30 were from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir division. The Covid toll has climbed to 3,513.

Out of the 3,408 new cases, 1,251 were from Jammu division and 2,157 from Kashmir division, while 4,117 more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.