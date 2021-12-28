J&K, Apollo sign MoU for multi-specialty hospital in Jammu

"We have embarked on a new journey of development and socio-economic growth, which will take J&K UT to levels never seen before," he said.

Jammu, Dec 28 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday signed an MoU with Apollo Hospitals for the establishment of a multi-specialty hospital in Jammu.

"With greater industry engagement and greater investment, J&K will grow from strength to strength in the years to come. Besides providing best healthcare facilities, the venture will bring huge direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals," he said, adding that more healthcare projects and MoUs are in the pipeline to ensure best healthcare is within the reach of every citizen of the UT.

In the first phase, Apollo Hospitals will set up a 250-bed hospital in the region.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Executive Vice Chairperson, Dr. Preetha Reddy, shared its vision to establish state-of-the-art health facilities in the UT.

"We understand that the health sector creates vast job opportunities and this project will also generate more than 1,000 direct employment opportunities. That is the responsibility which all of us collectively have set forth to discharge. Apart from this, it will also become the training centre not only for doctors, but also for the nurses, paramedics, technicians, and allied healthcare workers," she said.

