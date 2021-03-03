J&K clocks 104 fresh Covid cases; no death

Jammu, March 3 (IANS) J&K on Wednesday reported 104 new Covid-19 cases, even as 49 were discharged after recovery, health officials said.

The Union Territory has recorded zero death in the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said 104 tested positive on Wednesday, 17 from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir division while 49 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.