J&K clocks 104 fresh Covid cases; no death

Jammu, March 3 (IANS) J&K on Wednesday reported 104 new Covid-19 cases, even as 49 were discharged after recovery, health officials said.
The Union Territory has recorded zero death in the last 24 hours.
An official bulletin said 104 tested positive on Wednesday, 17 from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir division while 49 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
So far, 126,693 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 123,860 have recovered and 1,958 patients have succumbed to the dreaded virus.
The number of active cases is 875 out of which 189 are from Jammu division and 686 are from Kashmir division.
--IANS
