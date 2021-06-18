J&K Film Policy to create employment opportunities for local talent

The policy will showcase the splendid locales of J&K besides assisting the filmmakers, who intend to shoot their films here, to scout for locations, local talent and facilities, besides obtaining the required clearances.

Jammu, June 18 (IANS) With a view to promote film tourism in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir government is in the process of finalising the J&K Film Policy, officials said on Friday.

The policy lays thrust on harnessing the local talent in the field of filmmaking in J&K and creation of employment opportunities for the youth in the field.

For this, a complete database of the available local talent in J&K is being prepared for enabling the filmmakers interested in shooting their film in the UT to utilise their services.

Since every film production is the meeting place for creative artistes in the field of acting, dance, choreography and advertisement, among others, the policy will open new avenues of employment for the youth of J&K.

Besides, there is also a requirement of people adept in cinematic tools like camera, editing, sound recording, set designing, lighting etc.

To register themselves, the local talents of J&K working in the field of filmmaking can fill in their details by July 10, 2021 by visiting the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfd1I2O6iJ6k5QCE1e3Ga4MegyWM7Yxl3Oss43fdkF_9kr29w/viewform

