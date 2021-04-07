J&K hits new high Covid tally of 812, sees 6 fresh deaths

Jammu, April 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a single day this year as 812 tested positive during the last 24 hours, and six more patients succumbed.
Health Department officials said the new cases included 347 from the Jammu division and 465 from the Kashmir division.
A total of 254 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 134,827 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 127,774 have recovered, while 2,018 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 5,035 out of which 1,430 are from the Jammu division and 3,605 from the Kashmir division.
