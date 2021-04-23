J&K logs 1,937 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

Jammu, April 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir logged 1,937 new Covid cases and 19 related deaths during the last 24 hours as the number of active cases surged to 16,993 in the Union Territory.

Officials said of the new cases, 846 were from the Jammu division and 1,091 from the Kashmir division while 1,019 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.