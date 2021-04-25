J&K logs 2,381 new Covid cases, 21 deaths

Jammu, April 25 (IANS) The Covid situation remained grim in J&K on Sunday, with 2,381 new cases and 21 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said of the new cases, 848 were in the Jammu division and 1,533 in the Kashmir division while 866 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
So far, 160,755 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 139,050 have recovered, and 2,147 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 19,558 out of which 8189 are in the Jammu division and 11,369 in the Kashmir division.
