J&K records first 'black fungus' death

College Principal and Microbiology Department head, Dr Shashi Sudon, told IANS that the patient has succumbed despite best efforts of doctors and paramedics to save him.

Jammu, May 21 (IANS) The first 'Black Fungus' (mucormycosis) patient in J&K succumbed on Friday in the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu.

"Yes, the patient has succumbed despite our best efforts. He was operated and shifted to ICU for post operative management, but he succumbed in the afternoon today," he said.

According to the doctor, the patient was suffering from post Covid opportunistic fungal infection.

"He was seriously compromised as his blood sugar level was 900 mg/dL when he was admitted," Sudon said.

This is the first confirmed case of black fungus in J&K.

The pandemic has refused to relent in J&K despite the number of daily cases having declined due to the corona curfew imposed in all the 20 districts of the UT.

Authorities are likely to extend the ongoing corona curfew up to May 31 as it otherwise ends on Monday.

