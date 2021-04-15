J&K sees 1,141 new Covid cases, active tally crosses 10K mark

Jammu, April 15 (IANS) Surge in Covid-19 cases continued unchecked in J&K on Thursday, as 1,141 new cases and four deaths were witnessed during the last 24 hours while the number of active cases crossing the 10,000 mark.

The number of active cases is now 10,040, out of which 3,871 are in the Jammu division, and 6,169 in the Kashmir division.