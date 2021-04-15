J&K sees 1,141 new Covid cases, active tally crosses 10K mark

Jammu, April 15 (IANS) Surge in Covid-19 cases continued unchecked in J&K on Thursday, as 1,141 new cases and four deaths were witnessed during the last 24 hours while the number of active cases crossing the 10,000 mark.
The number of active cases is now 10,040, out of which 3,871 are in the Jammu division, and 6,169 in the Kashmir division.
Officials said of the new cases, 434 were in the Jammu division and 707 in the Kashmir division while 487 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
Four patients -- one in Jammu and three in Kashmir division -- succumbed, taking the toll to 2,046.
So far, 142,877 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 130,791 have recovered.
