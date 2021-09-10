J&K sees 173 new Covid cases, 142 recoveries, one death

Srinagar, Sep 10 (IANS) New Covid cases outnumbered recoveries for the second consecutive day in J&K on Friday with 173 new cases, 142 recoveries, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 23 cases, 19 recoveries, and one death were reported from the Jammu division and 150 cases, and 123 recoveries from the Kashmir division. There was no new black fungus case.