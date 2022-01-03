J&K sees 178 new Covid cases, no deaths

Jammu, Jan 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 178 new Covid cases but no deaths even as the authorities started vaccination drive for teenagers aged 15 to 18 in the Union Territory.

Vaccination drive for the young recipients in schools of different districts in J&K.

Of the new cases, 70 were from Jammu division and 108 from Kashmir division while 109 patients - 19 from Jammu region and 90 from Kashmir region - were discharged from hospitals after recovery.