J&K sees 1,895 new Covid cases, 32 deaths

Srinagar, June 1 (IANS) A total of 1,895 new Covid cases and 32 related deaths were reported in J&K on Tuesday during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 633 cases and 17 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,262 cases and 15 deaths from the Kashmir division, while 3,682 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.