J&K sees 234 new cases as Covid spread causes concern

Srinagar, Dec 1 (IANS) Covid spread caused concern in J&K on Wednesday as 234 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that the new cases comprised 116 from the Jammu division and 118 from the Kashmir division, which reported one death too.

As many as 337,089 people have been infected in J&K till date out of which 330,922 have recovered, while 4,477 people have succumbed.