J&K sees 561 new cases, 2 deaths as Covid surge continues

Jammu, April 6 (IANS) The Covid-19 surge continued in J&K on Tuesday with 561 new cases and two deaths coming to light during the last 24 hours.
Health Department officials said that the new cases included 177 from the Jammu division and 384 from the Kashmir division, while 230 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 134,015 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 127,520 have recovered, and 2,012 have succumbed so far.
The number of active cases is 4,483, out of which 1,149 are from the Jammu division and 3,334 from the Kashmir division.
