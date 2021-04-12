J&K sees 991 new Covid cases, no deaths

Jammu, April 12 (IANS) As many as 991 new Covid cases came to light in J&K on Monday although no Covid-related death was reported from anywhere in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours.
Officials said of the new cases, 499 were from the Jammu division and 492 from the Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, 418 patients -- 43 from the Jammu division and 375 from the Kashmir division -- were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
As 139,381 people have been infected with coronavirus in the UT out of which 129,439 have recovered, and 2,034 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 7,908 out of which 2,788 are from the Jammu division and 5,120 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd