JK Simmons: Chris Pratt brings a level of humour to whatever he does

Simmons said: "Pratt brings a level of humour to whatever he does, which is important in a movie like this."

Simmons said Pratt, who is also serving as an executive producer for the movie, brings a level of humour to whatever he does.

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor JK Simmons, who will be seen in "The Tomorrow War" alongside Chris Pratt, has praised the Hollywood star.

He added: "And the way he talks about his wife, his kid, and the farm he lives on, you can tell he has a genuine love of life beyond all the showbiz stuff, which is a beautiful thing. If you have to spend 13 hours on a set with someone, he's a great guy to spend that time with."

On his relationship with Pratt's character, Simmons said: "In terms of his relationship with Dan, it's strained when we first meet them. They've been leading separate lives, and Dan is angry at his dad, and rightfully so. There's reluctance on James' part to admit to culpability for anything that happened between them in the past, which adds to the drama."

Simmons describes his character as "a bit of an enigma", which fascinated him.

"I'm always searching for some level of ambiguity in the roles I take because that's what people are like in real life. But I also look for parts that offer a journey for the character, and James definitely goes through a major one in this story," he said.

Directed by Chris McKay, "The Tomorrow War" is set to stream on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

dc/vnc