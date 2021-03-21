J&K's active Covid cases continue to rise

Jammu, March 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday continue to see an alarming surge in Covid-19 with 158 new infections pushing the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 1,290.
An official bulletin said of the new cases, 27 were from the Jammu division and 131 from the Kashmir division while 58 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 128,547 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 125,276 have recovered, and 1,981 have succumbed, including one on Sunday.
Of the active cases, 279 are in the Jammu division and 1,011 in the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd