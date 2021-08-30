JLo accidentally leaves price tag on Dolce & Gabbana cape

The price tag was seen hanging on a green silk floral cape that Lopez wore for the event.

Venice, Aug 30 (IANS) Hollywood singer and actor Jennifer Lopez suffered a fashion faux pas as she arrived at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice sporting a floor-sweeping floral cape. It seems that she accidentally forgot to remove the price tag.

The 52-year-old star strutted along a jetty as she left her hotel, making her way to a water taxi to take her to the glam event. She had her security and glam team but her stylists failed to notice the label still attached to the cape, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Lopez was joined by make-up artist Mary Phillips and hair stylist Chris Appleton, who documented the event on Instagram.

Her dramatic ensemble consisted of a floral teal, green and pink cape with puffed sleeves and a bralette beneath. The look featured black silk trousers adorned with roses and glitter block heels.

The girlfriend of Hollywood star Ben Affleck completed her look by keeping her hair up with golden floral decorations to keep it in place and flaunted her flawless make-up.

She was also joined by the likes of Heidi Klum, Helen Mirren, January Jones and Lady Kitty Spencer.

Dolce & Gabbana are hosting a weekend-long event, with a Saturday night party the evening before.

The two-day fashion celebration will feature shows showcasing the brand's latest collections.

