J.Lo and A-Rod's relationship 'on the rocks for almost three months'

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who called off their relationship on Friday, were not been on ideal terms for months and the problems between the two had started during lockdown last year, reports have now emerged.

"They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work. They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here (in Miami) knew," an insider told People magazine.