J.Lo had contemplated break-up with A-Rod for six months?

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Singer Jennifer Lopez had reportedly been thinking of ending her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez for six month. The couple recently issued a joint statement saying they were still together, contrary to reports of their break-up.

"She's been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months. The past few days were upsetting and stressful. She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together," a close friend of J.Lo, who wants to stay anonymous, told According to people.com.