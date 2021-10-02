Jodie Comer felt relaxed working with Ridley Scott in 'The Last Duel'

Comer tells HeyUGuys.com: "That's the dream because as an actor or an actress, you immediately settle down when you realise that a director has belief in you. You can rely on someone to tell you to push it a little bit or change something.

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Jodie Comer stars in the historical drama 'The Last Duel' that has been helmed by 'Gladiator' filmmaker Ridley Scott, and reveals that she was relaxed on sets because the director had a lot of faith in her.

"He just knows what he is doing, so that puts you at ease. He has four or five cameras rolling the entire time which forces everybody to be present."

The actress plays Marguerite de Carrouges in the movie, which has been written by her co-stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and tells the story of the final legally sanctioned duel in France's history during the 14th century.

She says that she was puzzled by the scale of her part at first, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Initially I wondered where the character was but then I realised that was their intention. It was unique way of exploring it, you could tell this in a different way and I'm not sure it would have the same effect," she says.

The actress adds: "I had to give the actors what they needed from me in their stories so that was a really playful part of doing it and it was also kind of confusing."

