Jodie Turner-Smith exits 'Witcher: Blood Origin' due to scheduling conflict

Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jodie Turner-Smith, due to a scheduling conflict, has exited 'The Witcher: Blood Origin', the prequel series to the hit Netflix series 'The Witcher'.



According to Variety, Turner-Smith was cast to portray a warrior named Eile, who was one of the leads in the six-episode limited series. Laurence O'Fuarain was also recently cast in a lead role.

A Netflix spokesperson said, "Due to a change in the production schedule for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' limited series, unfortunately, Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer be able to continue on in the role of Eile."

The character Eile, who has the voice of a goddess in the upcoming show will be a fierce warrior that leaves her clan and role as the queen's guardian for life as a nomadic musician. However, a grand reckoning forces her to return, and continue her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Variety reported that 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' will take place 1,200 years before the events of 'The Witcher', and will show the backstory of the elven civilization prior to its fall.

The series will follow the story behind the creation of the very first Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one.

Declan de Barra, a writer on season one of 'The Witcher' will serve as showrunner, and will executive produce it with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, executive producer and showrunner of the first two seasons of 'The Witcher'.

Andrzej Sapkowski, who wrote the original 'Witcher' fantasy novels, will be a creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Turner-Smith will next be seen in A24's 'After Yang' opposite Colin Farrell, in Amazon's 'Without Remorse', starring Michael B. Jordan, and as Anne Boleyn in Channel 5's highly anticipated miniseries. (ANI)

