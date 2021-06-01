Joe Biden, Kamala Harris surprise diners with unannounced visit to D.C. restaurant

According to TMZ, President Biden and Jill among others visited the popular D.C. restaurant, 'Le Diplomate.' As reported by the White House, the visit was unscheduled.The diners were not expecting such famous guests to be joining them for lunch, but everyone got elated to see them.As reported by TMZ, earlier on Monday, Biden and Harris and their spouses attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Biden's appearance at 'Le Diplomate' is his first known sit-down visit to a restaurant as a President, coming not long after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted COVID-19 restrictions for those who are vaccinated.For the uninitiated, the French eatery - 'Le Diplomate' - is a known favourite of the Jill Biden. It even added her favourite dish as a menu special earlier this year after Biden was elected President. (ANI)