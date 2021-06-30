Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner celebrate second anniversary by sharing never-before-seen wedding pictures

It's been two years since the celebrity couple tied the knot at Sarrians' Chateau de Tourreau in France. On their second anniversary, Sophie and Joe took us inside their fairytale wedding by sharing never-before-seen pictures on social media.Sharing photos from his wedding album, Joe described his married life as "the best two years of his life."His second post unveiled more pictures from their celebration. One of the pictures showed Joe alongside brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas onstage, likely giving the guests a special Jonas Brothers performance.He captioned the post, "2 Years Of Party Times."Sophie wore a stunning Louis Vuitton wedding gown while Joe picked a sharp black tuxedo for their special day.The 'Game of Thrones' alum also posted pictures from their dreamy wedding. The first photo was taken as the newlyweds walked down the aisle following their 2019 French wedding ceremony."2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," Sophie captioned her post.In the star's second post, the 25-year-old offered an intimate glimpse into the luxurious affair, which was attended by Sophie's co-star Maisie Williams, as well as fellow J-sisters Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.Sophie also shared a picture of their massive white and gold wedding cake that was decorated with gold Cupids.The pair got engaged in October 2017. In May 2019, Sophie and Joe surprised their fans by getting married after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, reported E! News.They then had a second wedding on June 29, 2019, at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.Nowadays, Joe and Sophie are busy as new parents. Sophie gave birth to their daughter Willa on July 22, 2020. While they've yet to introduce their baby girl to the spotlight, Sophie has shared images documenting her pregnancy over the past year. (ANI)