Joe Rogan reveals he's tested COVID negative

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has revealed that he tested negative for coronavirus in a health update recently shared on his social media.



He took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of what appeared to be a Covid tester that displayed the acronym "CoV2" with a minus sign after it, he captioned it as, "Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!"

It is still unclear if Rogan was vaccinated, but earlier this year he said on his show, "I don't think that if you're a young, healthy person, that you need it."

According to Deadline, Dr Anthony Fauci later called that statement "incorrect." He said, "The reason why is, you're talking about yourself in a vacuum. You're worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you're not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk."

The problem is, he continued, that even if young, healthy people don't get very sick, "you may inadvertently and innocently infect someone who really could have a problem with a severe outcome."

The podcast host had originally announced the news about his diagnosis on Wednesday, on his Instagram. Rogan said that his symptoms included "feeling very weary," "a headache" and feeling "run down" before a fever and "sweats" set in overnight. "I knew what was going on," the comedian said.

The star explained, "We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an anti-D drip and a vitamin drip."

Ivermectin has become a hot topic lately in the USA, as it is an anti-parasitic drug often used to treat animals. The FDA has advised against humans using the drug to treat coronavirus, warning that it hasn't been tested, interacts with some medications and could cause an overdose.

Rogan said that he underwent such treatment for three days. (ANI)

